Chinese FM Qin Gang meets Elon Musk in Beijing; Tesla founder opposes decoupling

Photo: China's Ministry of Foreign Affairs

Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang and Tesla founder Elon Musk met in Beijing on Tuesday, with the latter saying that Tesla objects to "decoupling" and is willing to further expand its business in China, according to a statement published on the website of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.A picture showing Qin and Musk shaking hands was also posted on the website.Qin said that China will continue to steadfastly promote high-level opening-up and is committed to building a market-oriented and international business environment for enterprises from various countries, including Tesla."China's development is an opportunity for the world. A healthy, stable and constructive China-US relationship is not only beneficial for China and the US, but also for the whole world," Qin said.He also used Tesla cars as a metaphor to describe the relations between Beijing and Washington, saying that the two countries should sometimes "hit the brake" to avoid "dangerous driving" and should push win-win cooperation.Musk also said that Tesla objects to decoupling, and is willing to continue expanding its business in China and share the country's development opportunities."Chinese people are diligent and wise, and it's natural that China can make such development achievements," he said.Reuters reported previously that Musk would visit China this week, which is his first trip to the country in about three years. He will also visit Tesla's Shanghai plant, the report noted.In April, Tesla announced that it will open a new factory in Shanghai to produce its Megapack energy storage batteries, which are used to stabilize electricity grids and prevent power outages.