Chinese ministers meet Elon Musk, with China-US cooperation, NEVs in focus

Tesla CEO Elon Musk File Photo: XinhuaChinese Commerce Minister Wang Wentao and Minister of Industry and Information Technology (MIIT) Jin Zhuanglong met with Tesla CEO Elon Musk in Beijing on Wednesday, exchanging views on China-US economic and trade cooperation as well as the development of new-energy vehicles (NEVs).
On the same day, Musk also met with Ren Hongbin, chairman of the China Council for the Promotion of International Trade. They exchanged in-depth views on promoting China-US new-energy sector cooperation, boosting exchanges and cooperation between China and US industrial and commercial circles, and China's holding of the first China International Supply Chain Expo in late November, according to a post by China's trade promotion agency.
"The Chinese ministers' meetings with Musk showed that the country's market is always open to the world, and solid trade and economic cooperation between China and the US is an irreversible trend despite Washington's 'decoupling' push from China," Dong Dengxin, director of the Finance and Securities Institute of the Wuhan University of Science and Technology, told the Global Times on Wednesday.
China always welcomes business figures from all countries, including Musk, to visit China for a deeper understanding of the country and mutually beneficial cooperation, Mao Ning, a spokesperson for China's Foreign Ministry, told a press conference on Tuesday, in response to a question about Musk's trip.
"China is firmly committed to advancing high-level opening-up and fostering a market-oriented, law-based and internationalized business environment. We welcome foreign companies to invest and do business in China, explore the Chinese market and share in development opportunities," Mao said.
Dong added that Musk's visit to China is the opposite of the US government's anti-globalization attitude and proves that it is not feasible to decouple from China's technology.
Tesla's Gigafactory in Shanghai is the country's first wholly foreign-funded vehicle project.
"As one of the world's major high-tech companies, the Tesla CEO's trip to China shows the trust of foreign companies in China and their optimism about the world's second-largest economy's development prospects. I believe more international companies will expand their investment in China and strengthen cooperation in the future after Musk's visit," Dong said.
On Tuesday, Musk reportedly had a meeting with Zeng Yuqun, chairman of Chinese electric battery giant CATL. A photo of Musk and Zeng walking side by side in the lobby of a hotel is circulating on Chinese social media.
The Chinese market is important to Tesla in terms of sales and supply chain, and Musk's trip will have a positive effect on its own development, especially in the Chinese market, Cui Dongshu, secretary general of the China Passenger Car Association, told the Global Times on Wednesday.
"The visit may further promote the construction of Tesla's planned Megapack power storage plant in Shanghai, as well as the prospect of future cooperation in building battery factories in the US, which are several projects that the market is looking forward to," Cui noted, adding that it will also further promote CATL's development in the field of NEV batteries in the global market.
Tesla announced in April its plan to build its second Megapack super factory for energy storage in Shanghai. According to the plan, it is likely to purchase lithium iron phosphate battery cells from CATL.
As a global frontrunner, CATL makes one-third of the world's electric vehicle batteries. CATL and Tesla had planned to build a battery factory in the US state of Texas, and the US EV maker had discussed plans with the White House and sought clarity on the Inflation Reduction Act rules rolled out by the Biden administration, according to a Bloomberg report in March.
"CATL is a global leader in new-energy battery storage, and Musk is committed to the research and development of new-energy vehicles. The cooperation is highly complementary and can further expand the advantages of both sides in their respective fields, thus making them more competitive in the international market," Dong said.
Tesla CEO Elon Musk and Zeng Yuqun, chairman of Chinese electric battery giant CATL, walk side by side in the lobby of a hotel. Photo: screenshot from social media platform