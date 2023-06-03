Xi extends condolences to Indian president, PM over deadly train accident

Photo:VCG

Chinese President Xi Jinping on Saturday sent separate messages of condolences to Indian President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi over a deadly train derailment and collision accident in the eastern Indian state of Odisha.Xi said he was shocked to learn of the accident which caused heavy casualties. On behalf of the Chinese government and people, he expressed deep condolences over the victims, offered sincere sympathies to the bereaved families and the injured, and wished the injured a speedy recovery.On the same day, Chinese Premier Li Qiang also sent a message of condolences to Modi.