19 killed at mountain collapse in SW China’s Sichuan

14 people were killed and five others are missing after a mountain collapsed at a state-owned forest farm in Leshan, Southwest China's Sichuan Province, local authorities said on Sunday, noting that search and rescue efforts are still underway. Photo: Sina Weibo

19 people were killed and five others slightly injured after a mountain collapsed at a state-owned forest farm in Leshan, Southwest China's Sichuan Province, and other workers at the mine were evacuated to safety. Search and rescue efforts ended Sunday night and the cause of the collapse is under investigation.More than 180 rescue professionals were dispatched to the scene, equipped with 14 specialized rescue machines for rescue. The rock fell on the site of a mining company, burying some production and living facilities.A villager told the media that rubble on the mountain slid and collapsed on nearby buildings, including a dormitory for employees from all over the country."There are not many locals working there, most of the workers and the victims are from other places," another villager added, adding that roads in the village were sealed off after the collapse, which was linked to the recent increase in rainfall.A staff member working at local authorities said rescuers are working at the scene, with the latest situation kept known until the rescuers return, and the situation would be kept the public informed at an early date.Global Times