Ministry of Human Resources and Social Security launches 100-day campaign to boost youth employment

This photo taken on March 18, 2023 shows a view of a job fair in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. More than 500 on-line and off-line recruiting events have been scheduled during this job fair, the largest of its kind in recent years held in the province, offering over 115,000 vacant positions in total. (Photo:Xinhua)

The Ministry of Human Resources and Social Security on Tuesday kicked off a 100-day campaign to provide more than 10 million job opportunities for college graduates, according to a notice issued on the ministry’s website on Tuesday.The ministry has asked the heads of local human resources bureaus to visit enterprises and universities to collect job vacancy information and find positions suitable for college students.It also called for efforts to roll out targeted job fairs for key industries such as medicine and health, information technology, advanced manufacturing, energy conservation and environmental protection. There are also plans for more large-scale recruitment campaigns.The ministry will set up online job fairs and it asked provinces to set up provincial online platforms to post job information and launch virtual meetings with job seekers.The ministry also asked various industrial associations, recruitment websites and platform companies including Alibaba, Meituan and Ant Group to participate in the whole process, and launch targeted employment services.China is stepping up policy support to stabilize employment, especially among young people.The Ministry of Education has also started a 100-day campaign by releasing a slew of practical policies to expand employment for graduating students this year in the face of a sluggish job market.https://www.globaltimes.cn/page/202305/1290828.shtmlThe campaign, which runs from May until August this year, is designed to expand the job market, provide targeted employment guidance, strengthen employment support for key groups and improve employment monitoring mechanisms.China's State Council in April also announced a series of measures aimed at stabilizing the country's employment situation . The measures include providing at least 1 million youth internship positions, increasing financial support for small businesses, encouraging state-owned enterprises to expand recruitment, and assisting with the entrepreneurial needs of college graduates and rural migrant workers.In 2023, China will have 11.58 million fresh college graduates, a record high. The youth unemployment rate rose from 19.6 percent in March to 20.4 percent for the 16-24 age group, according to data from the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS).NBS spokesperson Fu Linghui said that the structural problems in employment are still relatively prominent, as the youth unemployment rate is still high. But with relevant departments now actively introducing targeted policies to alleviate the problems, he said that the employment situation for young people will gradually improve.A report on 2023 college graduate employment data provided by recruitment platform Liepin.com showed that emerging industries and new economies such as artificial intelligence (AI) are expanding recruitment and have vast room for further employment.Jobs in the AI sector for college graduates have increased by more than 170 percent from last year, the report said, while job offers in the new energy sector have increased by 93.9 percent and for new materials the figure is up by 30.05 percent.Industries related to intelligent manufacturing offer the highest average salaries for graduates at around 330,200 yuan ($46,000) a year, according to the report.