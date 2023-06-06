Two monkeypox cases detected in Beijing

Photo: VCG
Beijing has recently detected two cases of monkeypox. One is an imported case, while the other is a close contact of the imported case. Both are in stable condition and are receiving treatment at a designated hospital.
Beijing health and disease control authorities quickly initiated epidemiological investigations and source tracing, saying that there is currently a low risk of monkeypox transmission in local communities and informing the public about the clinical symptoms, treatment and prevention methods.
Previously, monkeypox was mainly prevalent in Central and West Africa but there have been reported monkeypox cases in 111 countries and regions worldwide. In September 2022, Southwest China's Chongqing Municipality reported the first monkeypox case in the Chinese mainland
. On May 11, 2023, the World Health Organization declared that monkeypox is no longer a Public Health Emergency of International Concern.
The Beijing disease control authority said Monkeypox is a self-limiting disease, and the symptoms usually disappear within two to four weeks. It said the public should avoid close contact, especially male-male sexual contact, with individuals who have monkeypox and close contact with wildlife in high-risk countries.
Global Times