Man sentenced to 3 years in prison for chopping down 5 ‘living fossil’ trees
By Global Times Published: Jun 07, 2023 02:46 PM
In August 2020, the defendant surnamed Wang chopped down two davidia involucrata trees in a small village and three others in another area, without obtaining a timber harvesting permit.Photo: web

To mark the World Environment Day, the Meishan Intermediate Court of Southwest China's Sichuan Province released five typical cases of judicial protection of the ecological environment on June 2. Among them, the case of defendant Wang chopping down five davidia involucrata trees, which are important protected plants, attracted widespread attention.

Davidia involucrata is a unique, relict species in China, known as the "living fossil of plants" and the "giant panda of the plant world." It's a nationally protected wild plant. In August 2020, the defendant surnamed Wang chopped down two davidia involucrata trees in a small village and three others in another area, without obtaining a timber harvesting permit. He used a chainsaw to cut the trees into firewood, which he then used to dry fresh bamboo shoots. 

It was further found that the five trees involved in the case were natural forest trees, not artificially cultivated plants.

After the incident, Wang voluntarily surrendered himself after being notified by the police, and truthfully confessed to his crimes. During the trial, Wang admitted to the charges and was willing to accept punishment and signed a plea agreement. The court sentenced Wang to three years in prison, suspended for three years, and fined him 8,000 yuan ($1,136.8).


