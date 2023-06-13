Taiwan-based PC case company apologizes after flag controversy

A view of the Taiwan Straits is seen from Xiamen port, in East China's Fujian Province. Photo: IC

Taiwan-based PC case provider Lianli has apologized and vowed resolute support for the 1992 Consensus and that both sides of the Straits belong to one China, after its website shows a "Taiwan flag" besides the language option in traditional Chinese.The apology came after the website setting prompted wide criticism from mainland netizens.In the apology published on Twitter-like Sina Weibo and video platform Bilibili, Lianli said the traditional Chinese language setting is designed for users from Hong Kong, Macao and the island of Taiwan. The "Taiwan flag" was a setting error and the mistake has been corrected.

Website of LIANLI Photo：Sina Weibo

Lianli said as a Chinese brand, it resolutely supports the 1992 Consensus and supports that both sides of the Straits belong to one China.Yet the apology did not satisfy all mainland users as it was only posted on two mainland platforms, not on Facebook, Twitter or other sites."The apology comes quick, but not that sincere," a mainland net user wrote on Weibo.Founded in 1983, Lianli is a computer case and accessories manufacturer particularly famous for aluminum cases.Global Times