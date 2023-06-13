South Korean President’s doubt and media reports on Chinese Ambassador inconsistent with facts, involve personal attacks: Chinese FM

China South Korea Photo:VCG

The Chinese Foreign Ministry expressed regret on Tuesday for the remarks made by the South Korean President and the South Korean media reports on the Chinese Ambassador to South Korea Xing Haiming, saying that they are inconsistent with the facts and even involve personal attacks.South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol reportedly said on Tuesday during a cabinet meeting that he was doubtful whether the Chinese ambassador had an attitude of mutual respect after the Chinese envoy had warned South Korea against making “wrong bets” in the China-US rivalry, according to the Yonhap News Agency.Meanwhile, the presidential office said on Tuesday that South Korea is waiting for China to take appropriate measures after the remarks made by the Chinese ambassador over South Korea’s ties with the US, the Yonhap News Agency reported.Last week, South Korea’s foreign ministry called in Xing after he blamed South Korea for worsening bilateral ties due to US’ influence and urged the country to stop “decoupling” from China.“Looking at Ambassador Xing’s attitude, it’s doubtful if he has an attitude of mutual respect or promotion of friendship as a diplomat,” Yoon was quoted by Yonhap as saying.Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin responded during a press conference on Tuesday that he had noticed the remarks made by the South Korean side, as well as noticed the media reports that are inconsistent with the facts and even involved personal attacks against Xing, which he regretted.“I would like to reiterate that it is part of the Chinese Ambassador’s responsibilities to conduct extensive contacts and exchanges with various sectors of South Korea, which is aimed at enhancing understanding, promoting cooperation and maintaining and advancing the development of China-South Korea relations,” Wang said, noting that it should not be a topic for hype up.Promoting the healthy and stable development of China-South Korea relations serves the common interests of both sides, Wang said, adding it is hoped that South Korea and China will move toward each other and make joint efforts to achieve this goal.Global Times