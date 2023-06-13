Fans the priority in soccer, not match organizer

Fans take photos of Lionel Messi on the bus on June 12, 2023. Photo: VCG

The mismanagement surrounding the friendly match between 2022 FIFA World Cup champions Argentina and Australia at Beijing's Workers' Stadium on Thursday has ignited a wave of anger among fans, particularly after the arrival of seven-time Ballon d'Or winner Lionel Messi in Beijing.The latest developments have seen Jian Mangen, the head of the Dragons Team fans association, express his frustration toward match organizer China Rainbow International Investment, who Jian claims has failed to deliver on its promise of providing over 1,600 tickets to the fans association."The organizing committee pledged no less than 1,600 tickets, but as of now, not a single one has materialized. A company that fails to uphold its commitments must face its ultimate demise," he posted on his WeChat Moments.The situation deteriorated as the organizer initially announced that only e-tickets would be issued, requiring fans to provide ID numbers or passports for verification upon entry.However, it has come to light that paper tickets were made available to certain individuals, leading to the emergence of scalpers. This unfairness has allowed scalpers to take advantage of the situation, with one scalper revealing to the Global Times that she obtained tickets from the sponsors and offered them at inflated prices starting from a staggering 16,500 yuan ($2,308).A report from Argentine media outlet TN also highlighted that approximately 200 Argentine fans residing in Beijing had reached an agreement with the organizer for tickets at a concessionary price. However, despite the Argentines' willingness to pay full price for tickets, the organizer failed to honor their commitment.Soccer is known and loved worldwide for its fan-friendly atmosphere and affordable ticket prices. However, the friendly match in Beijing has transformed into an extravagant event for fans, with regular ticket prices skyrocketing to 4,800 yuan ($670). This blatant disregard for fans not only tarnishes the reputation of the organizer but also undermines the essence of soccer itself.The uproar over the organizer's negligence and lack of transparency has sparked condemnation, with soccer fans demanding fair treatment and, above all, respect for the importance of fans. Fans are the lifeblood of the sport, their unwavering support creating an electrifying atmosphere that transcends the boundaries of the game.As the outrage grows, calls for accountability and transparency have resonated throughout the soccer community. Without the passionate support of fans, soccer loses its soul and becomes nothing more than a hollow spectacle. The fans' voices must be heard, and their enjoyment should be valued and prioritized in every aspect of the beautiful game.