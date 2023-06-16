China's first smart floating production, storage and offloading vessel delivered

Haiyangshiyou 123 FPSO vessel Photo: Wechat account of CNOOC Energy Technology & Services Ltd
China's first smart floating production, storage and offloading (FPSO) vessel was delivered in Nantong, East China's Jiangsu Province on Friday, marking a milestone in the digital transformation and intelligent development of the energy sector in China, according to the vessel's operator CNOOC Energy Technology & Services Ltd.
The FPSO vessel can help in exploiting marine oil and gas resources, and can be used in the processing, storage and export of offshore oil, natural gas and other energy resources. It is called "an oil and gas processing plant on the sea," according to its operator.
The vessel, named Haiyangshiyou 123
, has a storage capacity of 100,000 tons, with a length of 241.5 meters, a width of 45.2 meters and depth of 25.4 meters. The deck area is equivalent to 1.5 standard football pitches, according to the company.
China has become one of the world's leading FPSO vessel manufacturing and application countries, according to media reports.
Compared with regular FPSO vessels, Haiyangshiyou 123
has more smart technology, and it is the first FPSO in China that applies cloud computing, big data, internet of things and artificial intelligence, among other digital technologies, according to media reports.A super-large FPSO vessel named Almirante Barroso MV32
was also completed and delivered in Dalian, Northeast China's Liaoning Province in June 2022.
Global Times