The 21st Straits Youth Forum starts on June 16, 2023 in Xiamen, East China's Fujian Province. Photo: website of Straits Youth Forum

The 15th Straits Forum, the biggest in-person people-to-people exchange event across the Taiwan Straits since the COVID-19 pandemic, has attracted more than 5,000 attendees from the island, including young people who are now working, studying and living in the mainland, as well as those who are looking forward to opportunities in the mainland despite the cross-Straits tensions caused by the secessionist Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) and collusion between the Taiwan authorities and Washington.A sub-forum of cross-Straits youth, a parallel session of the Straits Forum, was held in Xiamen, East China's Fujian Province on Friday, with more than 450 attendees from both sides of the Taiwan Straits, including 303 Taiwan attendees, 183 of whom came directly from the island. They shared their experiences, thoughts and stories about their careers, startups and studies in the mainland, and contributed their suggestions for promoting cross-Straits exchange in the future.According to the organizer, more than 70 percent of Taiwan attendees are "new faces" at the Straits Forum. On Saturday morning, some of these Taiwan attendees will form different groups and go to mainland provinces including Jiangsu, Shandong, Hubei, Sichuan, and other major cities within Fujian Province for further exchanges with their counterparts in the mainland.Li Wei-guo, a young Taiwan businessman with successful startup experiences in the mainland, said at the forum on Friday that before he came here in 2016, he had worked for five years in Taiwan, and saw his career reach "its ceiling." "If you only do business in Taiwan, it will be hard for you to develop in other regions, but if you do business in the mainland, it's very natural for you to travel around different provinces and cities across the country.""If I stay in Taiwan, I can predict what I will become in the next five or even 10 years, but in the mainland, my future has no limit," Li said. He also told the media that he wants to serve other young people who have plans to work and launch startups in the mainland, to help them better integrate in the mainland and help them to realize their dreams.Thanks to the mainland policies in developing the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area and the Western Development Strategy, his company, Huacan Workshop, now operates in Zhuhai, South China's Guangdong Province and Chengdu, Southwest China's Sichuan Province.

The 15th Straits Forum kicks off in Xiamen, Fujian Province, on June 16, 2023. Photo: VCG