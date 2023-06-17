China donates fertilizer to Philippines, highlighting friendly relations

Photo: Chinese Embassy in the Republic of the Philippines







China on Friday donated 20,000 metric tons of fertilizer to the Philippines. President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. expressed gratitude to China at a ceremony, saying that the act is a testament to the two countries' improving ties as they mark the 48th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations.Chinese Ambassador Huang Xilian also attended the Friday ceremony together with senior officials from different governmental departments of the Philippines and Filipino politicians."On behalf of the Filipino people, let me extend our deepest gratitude and appreciation to the Chinese government and its people for this donation — a solid gesture of friendship and goodwill," Marcos Jr. said in a keynote speech, the Philippine News Agency reported."I am not surprised that upon our request for assistance in terms of fertilizer supply, China immediately understood the predicament that we're in," said Marcos Jr., noting that the Philippines will always work for the strengthening of China-Philippines ties and the advancement of mutual interests."As we walk to the next half-century of our diplomatic ties, let this day be a celebration of many things for us," said the Philippine president.Ambassador Huang said at the Friday ceremony that the fertilizer aid to the Philippines came after the consensus reached by the two heads of state during President Marcos' visit to China earlier this year.The arrival of Chinese fertilizer in the Philippines as scheduled reflects China's actions and sincerity in implementing the consensus reached by the two heads of state, and demonstrates the Chinese people's friendship with the Philippine people, Huang said, noting that rice planting in the Philippines is currently at the peak, raising the need for fertilizer among Philippine farmers."We hope that this fertilizer assistance will achieve the effect of 'sending charcoal in the snow,' helping the Philippines to alleviate the fertilizer shortage, and promote the increase of food production and farmers' income in the Philippines," said Ambassador Huang.Huang also noted that in the past week, people in the Philippines and China celebrated the 48th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations and the 22nd "China-Philippines Friendship Day."As long as the two sides earnestly implement the important consensus reached by the two heads of state, strengthen communication and dialogue, and properly manage and control differences, China-Philippines relations will be stable and usher in a better tomorrow, said Huang.Global Times