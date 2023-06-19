China’s top diplomat urges US not to project its hegemonic image onto China

China's top diplomat Wang Yi met with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken in Beijing on Monday, during which Wang asked the US to stop hyping the "China threat" narrative, lift illegal unilateral sanctions on China, stop pressuring China's technology and developments and stop willfully interfering in China's internal affairs.
On Sunday, Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Qin Gang held a nearly six-hour candid, in-depth and constructive talk
concerning overall China-US relations.
During the Monday meeting, Wang, director of the Office of the Foreign Affairs Commission of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, said that Blinken's trip to Beijing this time comes at a critical juncture in China-US relations, and it is necessary to make a choice between dialogue or confrontation, cooperation or conflict. History always moves forward, and China-US relations will eventually move forward. There is no way out to turn back the wheel of history, and it is even less advisable to start over.
"With an attitude of being responsible to the people, history, and the world, we must reverse the downward spiral of China-US relations, push it back to a healthy and stable track, and work together to find a correct way for China and the United States to get along in the new era," Wang said.
Wang emphasized that the current low ebb of China--US relations roots in the US's erroneous perception of China, which leads to wrong policies towards China. Bilateral relations have experienced turbulence, and it is necessary for the US to reflect deeply, work with China to jointly manage difference, and avoid strategic accident.
In order for China-US relations to stop falling and stabilize, the top priority is to truly implement the consensus reached by the two heads of state. To make bilateral relations move forward steadily, the most important thing is to follow the principles of mutual respect, peaceful coexistence, and win-win cooperation proposed by Chinese President Xi Jinping.
By explaining in depth the historical logic and inevitable trend of China's development and revitalization, Wang urged the US not to project its hegemonic image onto China and think a strong country must seek hegemony, not to use Western countries' history to misjudge China is the key to whether the U.S. policy toward China can truly return to objectivity and rationality.
Wang asked the US to stop hyping up the "China threat" theory, lift illegal unilateral sanctions against China, stop suppressing China's technological development, and refrain from willfully interfering in China's internal affairs.
The Chinese top diplomat also analyzed the essence of the Taiwan question, emphasizing that safeguarding national unification will always be the core of China's core interests, it concerns the fate of all Chinese people, and it is the unswerving historical mission of the CPC.
On the Taiwan question, China has no room for compromise and concession. The US side must truly adhere to the one-China principle set out in the three China-US joint communiqués, respect China's sovereignty and territorial integrity, and clearly oppose "Taiwan independence," Wang noted.
Blinken said that the US is committed to returning to the agenda set by the two heads of state in Bali, and looks forward to strengthening communication with China, responsible management and control of differences, and cooperation in areas of common interest.
The two sides also exchanged views on regional and international issues of shared concern.
Global Times