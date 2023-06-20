US urged to avoid misjudgement based on traditional trajectory of Western powers: Chinese FM

China US Photo: VCG





The US should have an objective and rational understanding of China, work with China to maintain the political foundation of China-US relations, handle contingencies calmly, professionally and rationally, and jointly manage differences, Yang Tao, director-general of the Department of North American and Oceanian Affairs said on Monday as US Secretary of State Antony Blinken just ended his trip to China.As agreed by China and the US, Blinken visited China from Sunday to Monday. On the afternoon of Monday, Chinese President Xi Jinping had a courtesy meeting with Blinken. During the visit, Wang Yi, director of the Office of the Foreign Affairs Commission of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and also a member of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee met with Blinken, and State Councilor and Foreign Minister Qin Gang held talks with Blinken as well.Yang stated that the meetings and talks during Blinken's visit were candid, in-depth, and constructive. China expressed that the current state of China-US relations is at its lowest point since the establishment of diplomatic ties. This situation is not in line with the fundamental interests of both nations' peoples or the expectations of the international community. The root cause of the deterioration in China-US relations is the US's incorrect understanding of China and its formulation of misguided policies towards China.Yang summarized that China and the US should adopt a responsible attitude towards their respective people, history, and the world. They should strive to reverse the downward spiral of China-US relations and bring them back to a path of stability and mutual benefit in the new era. It is crucial for both sides to find a correct way to coexist.Moreover, it is pressing for both China and the US to genuinely implement the consensus reached at the Bali meeting between the two heads of state. This entails adhering to the principles of mutual respect, peaceful coexistence, and win-win cooperation, as proposed by President Xi. These principles should serve as the guiding spirit, bottom line, and goal for both countries.During the talks, the Chinese side urged the US not to compare China with the template of a strong country that necessarily becomes hegemonic. They also emphasized that China should not be misjudged based on the trajectory followed by traditional Western powers.The Chinese side clarified its solemn stance on issues such as Taiwan question, human rights, democratic systems, and suppression of technology, and put forward clear requirements during the talks. China urged the US to adhere to the one-China principle and the three China-US joint communiques. Additionally, they called for respect for China's sovereignty and territorial integrity, as well as a clear opposition to "Taiwan independence.”The US was also urged to refrain from promoting the "China threat theory," to lift illegal unilateral sanctions against China, to abandon measures suppressing China's technological development, and to refrain from arbitrary interference in China's internal affairs.Furthermore, Yang mentioned that some positive consensus and results were achieved during this visit between China and the US. The most important outcome is the agreement to implement the consensus established by the heads of state of both countries at the Bali meeting and to resume discussions based on the agenda set during that meeting.