Donated facility boosts China-Laos exchanges

Children play a football match for the event of the "Discovering the World by Train" in Vientiane, the capital city of Laos. Photo: Sun Guangyong

A cultural event was recently held at a school in Vientiane, the capital of Laos. The event, titled "Discovering the World by Train," was organized by the CRRC Corporation Limited (CRRC), China's top train manufacturer, the producer of the Lane Xang EMU trains for the China-Laos Railway.The highlight of the event was the official handover of an artificial turf football field to the Chomphet Middle School, providing a safe and professional place for students who previously played football barefoot.Attendees included representatives from China and Laos, as well as students and teachers from the school. Vilayvanh Bounsoukthai, the head of the Department of Mass Sports, Physical and Arts under the Lao Ministry of Education and Sports, expressed gratitude to China for support in constructing the football field.He expressed his belief that the field would contribute to the enhancement of students' physical fitness and overall development through engagement in sports activities.An inaugural match took place on the newly inaugurated football field. It witnessed enthusiastic young players from the school engage in a spirited competition.A member of the school's football team expressed their excitement, saying: "We no longer have to worry about stumbling on uneven football fields. We will train on this field every day, aiming to excel in the Vientiane student competitions and eventually join the national team, bringing glory to Laos' football.""Today, we finally have the football field of our dreams. We will make the most of this opportunity, work hard, pursue our dreams and reciprocate the kindness from our Chinese friends," he added."Chinese enterprises have not only been providing our students with material support but also inspires them spiritually," said Sonesavanh Duangnouphone, the principal of Chomphet School.In addition to the football field, the company has also provided various educational materials to the students, including school bags, notebooks, pens, and models of the high-speed trains used in the China-Laos Railway.The Lane Xang EMU trains, manufactured by CRRC, have been in operation on the prestigious China-Laos Railway since its official opening in December 2021. Serving as China's first international railway under the Belt and Road Initiative BRI, this railway has played a vital role in promoting connectivity between the two nations.The "Discovering the World by Train" event series organized by CRRC is expected to traverse Turkey, Laos, Indonesia, Thailand, Saudi Arabia, Kenya, Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, and Portugal across five continents, to enhance regional cooperation and mutual benefits.Wang An, a senior member of CRRC's management board, said the company has taken "Connecting the World, Benefiting Humanity" as its mission and is committed to fulfilling its social responsibilities. Wang emphasized that his company is dedicated to promoting development in various sectors, including rural revitalization, community education, healthcare, and other pertinent areas, within the countries where their projects are implemented.