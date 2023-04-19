China-Laos Railway carries 14.43 million passenger trips over 500 days of operation

The first international passenger train of the China-Laos Railway departs from Kunming in Southwest China's Yunnan Province for Vientiane on April 13, 2023. Photo: VCG

China-Laos Railway has transported 14.43 million passengers in China and Laos over its 500 working days, greatly boosted the bilateral communication in business and cultural sectors under the Belt and Road Initiative, China Media Group reported on Wednesday.In Chinese territory, the railway has transported 12.19 million passenger trips so far with maximum daily train volume of 70 and passenger volume of 74,000. In Lao territory, the railway has transported 2.24 million passenger trips so far with maximum daily train volume of 10 and passenger volume exceeding 10,000.As one of the most visited and popular stations along the railway route, the Xishuangbanna station in Southwest China's Yunnan has facilitated 3.45 million passenger trips in the over one year operation, and the daily passenger volume reached a record high of 27,000 on April 16, the last day of the Dai people's traditional Water-splashing Festival.The China-Laos Railway opened cross-border passenger train services from both China and Laos on April 13, which has shortened the travel time between Kunming in China and Lao capital Vientiane to 10.5 hours."All cross-border trains will serve passengers in Putonghua, the Dai language, Lao and English. All of us are eager to give our best service," a representative from China Railway Kunming Group in Yunnan told the Global Times on the opening day.In Lao territory, the railway travels through northern Laos' Luang Prabang province, one of Laos' most attractive scenic spots. Experts said the China-Laos Railway will strongly boost local economic development based on the thriving tourism in both countries, and enhance the connection between China and other Association of Southeast Asian Nations.Global Times