Chinese woman alleges sexual assault by butler in the Maldives; Embassy urges prompt investigation

North Male Atoll, Maldives (Photo: cntv.cn)

Maldives

Maldives

After claiming that she was sexually assaulted by a butler at the Ritz-Carlton resort in the Maldives, the Chinese female tourist posted on Tuesday on the social media platform, referring to the relevant statement by the involved hotel as "not true," and stated that there had been "no communication nor an apology from the resort since the incident."The Chinese Embassy in the Maldives replied in an email to Huanqiu.com on Tuesday, expressing that the embassy attaches great importance to the case and immediately lodged representations with the Maldives, urging them to investigate the incident. The case is currently under investigation.The embassy has also lodged representations with the Maldives police department, the tourism authority, and the hotel involved, urging them to thoroughly investigate the case in accordance with the law and effectively protect the safety and legitimate rights and interests of Chinese tourists in. The embassy will continue to maintain communication with the authorities inregarding this case.On June 18, the Chinese woman tourist posted a tweet saying, "I was raped in the Maldives. I don't know how many people this will reach, but help me get help. I arrived in the Maldives on the 6th. I was supposed to return to China on the 10th, but I extended my stay and decided to stay at the @RCMaldives."In response to the post, the Ritz-Carlton Maldives Fari Islands tweeted on Tuesday, "We take such allegations seriously, and this matter is currently with the police. The safety and well-being of our guests and associates are of the utmost importance. We continue to cooperate with the authorities and are in regular communication with the guest."The incident has raised concerns among netizens regarding travel in the Maldives. One netizen commented via Twitter on Tuesday, "If you are a woman and alone, don't go there. It is not safe!" Another netizen stated, "It took the hotel account almost 3 days to respond" after the initial post was made on June 18.According to the woman, she was assigned a butler upon arriving at the hotel. She checked into her room, and the butler helped her settle down. Unfortunately, the woman accidentally splashed water on her phone, causing it to break, and the hotel sent a butler to assist her.The woman also shared pictures of her assault, including a photo of her bruised body, a photo of the suspect, and a record of the police report.Local police said that they have initiated an investigation into the case and have collected the necessary samples for further investigation. No arrests have been made thus far, the Press reported on June 18.