Chinese envoy firmly opposes double standards on human rights

Ambassador Chen Xu, permanent representative of China to the United Nations office in Geneva and other international organizations in Switzerland, speaks during the 43rd session of the UN Human Rights Council. Photo: Liu Xin/GT

China attaches great importance to the promotion and protection of human rights, and firmly opposes double standards on human rights, Chen Xu, permanent representative of China to the United Nations office at Geneva and other international organizations in Switzerland said at an interactive dialogue by the Human Rights Council on Tuesday.China reiterated its firm opposition of double standards in human rights matters. The real promotion and protection of human rights should be proceeded on the principles of dialogue, cooperation and participation, Chen made a joint statement on behalf of the Group of Friends in Defense of the Charter of the United Nations at an interactive dialogue of the annual report of the High Commissioner for Human Rights in the 53rd regular session by the Human Rights Council.The promotion and protection of human rights should adhere to principles of impartiality, objectivity, transparency, non-selectivity, non-politicization, non-confrontation, as well as respect for sovereignty, non-interference in the internal affairs of other countries, and other obligations outlined in the UN Charter, Chen noted.According to Chen, China will continue to actively and constructively participate in promoting global human rights governance, while upholding, promoting, and defending the universality of the UN Charter.The Group of Friends in Defense of the Charter of the United Nations, initiated by Venezuela in July 2021, includes members such as China, Russia, Algeria, Belarus, Bolivia, Iran, and other countries.