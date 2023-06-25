1.3 million people enter and leave China during the Dragon Boat Festival per day: official

Visitors wearing Han clothing walk in the Datang Everbright City scenic area in Xi'an, Northwest China's Shaanxi Province, on June 24, 2023, the last day of the Dragon Boat Festival, also known as Duanwu Festival. Photo: IC







During the Dragon Boat Festival in 2023, border inspection authorities across the country processed 3.963 million people entering and leaving the country, an average of 1.321 million people per day, an increase of about 2.3 times compared with last year, China's National Immigration Administration announced on Sunday.According to the data, 2.048 million people entered the border, and 1.915 million people left the country across the three-day holiday. Among them, 1.967 million were mainland residents, 1.673 million people were residents of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region, Macao Special Administrative Region and the island of Taiwan, while 323,000 were foreigners.To ensure smooth customs clearance at ports during the Dragon Boat Festival, national border inspection authorities provided public guidance in advance of peak times for the flow of exit and entry personnel at ports, calling for people to make reasonable arrangements for travel, while also increasing staffing allocations, and working to increase processing times remained consistent.According to data released by trip.com on Sunday, Northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region was one of the more popular destinations during the Dragon Boat Festival holidays. Over the past month, the number of bookings for local guides in Xinjiang region increased by 95 percent from the previous month. During the Dragon Boat Festival holiday, local car rental orders in the region also surged by 430 percent year-on-year.For outbound tourists during the holiday, those born post-80 accounted for 37 percent, with post-90s travelers accounting for 36 percent.Popular outbound destinations included Hong Kong SAR, Macao SAR, Bangkok, Tokyo and Singapore, with the average cost of holiday hotel bookings for post-80s and post-90s reaching 2,981 yuan ($415.19), hundreds of yuan higher than that of the post-00s.In addition, hotel bookings for mainland tourists heading to Hong Kong SAR increased more than 18 times year-on-year.Global Times