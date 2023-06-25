China to keep helping Sri Lanka to the best of its ability in economic development, living standards: Chinese Foreign Minister

Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Qin Gang meets his Sri Lankan counterpart Ali Sabry on June 25 in Beijing. Photo: from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

China will continue to help Sri Lanka to the best of its ability to promote Sri Lanka's economic and social development as well as living standards, Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Qin Gang told his Sri Lankan counterpart Ali Sabry on Sunday in Beijing who is on a state visit to China from Saturday to Friday.Qin said China and Sri Lanka have set a model of friendly coexistence and mutually beneficial cooperation between a major country and a smaller one, wishing the two sides to make more new achievements under the Belt and Road Initiative.Sabry said Sri Lanka cherished the long standing selfless assistance given by the Chinese government and Chinese people in Sri Lanka national independence and economic development, expressing gratitude to China's support in helping Sri Lanka deal with the debt problem and overcome temporary problems. "We attach great importance to the development opportunities offered by China and welcome Chinese enterprises to invest and establish businesses in Sri Lanka," Sabry said.The two ministers also exchanged views on regional and international issues of common concerns. Qin emphasized that to face a complex and ever-changing landscape, China will peacefully coexist with other countries, learn from each other and make mutual achievements to together preserve peace, stability and prosperity in the region and around the globe.