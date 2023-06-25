Former world badminton champion hosts lecture at NAMOC

Photo: Courtesy of NAMOC

Zhang Ning, former world badminton champion and two-time Olympic winner for women’s singles in both 2004 and 2008, held a lecture at Beijing' s National Art Museum of China (NAMOC) on Sunday as part of the museum's latest masters class series.Zhang mainly focused on promoting the Olympic spirit and establishing dreams, telling the story of the growth of world and Olympic champions through his own personal experience. Focusing on the relationship between sports and art, she explored the symbiosis of "power" and "beauty" as well as how dreams played an important role in her career.Playing badminton on the world scene since the mid-1990s, Zhang was particularly successful after 2002 while in her late 20s and early 30s, relatively late for a singles athlete at the highest level, and especially for top players in the Chinese system who develop very early.With the concept of inclusiveness, the National Art Museum of China launched the masters class series featuring lecturers from various disciplines and fields in the hope of bringing audiences a broader vision of beauty.Global Times