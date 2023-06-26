China-built largest hydropower project in Central and Eastern Europe breaks ground

Photo：Xinhua

The groundbreaking ceremony for the Dabar Hydropower Plant, which will be built by China Gezhouba Group, was held Friday in the entity Republika Srpska (RS) of Bosnia and Herzegovina (BiH), Xinhua News Agency reported.The project, with an installed capacity of 159.15 MW and a total investment of 244 million euros ($266.8 million), is the largest hydropower project undertaken by Chinese enterprises in Central and Eastern Europe.The Dabar Hydropower Plant, located in the mountainous city of Trebinje, is an important project to lift living standards with great significance for BiH, especially RS, said RS Prime Minister Radovan Viskovic, who attended the groundbreaking ceremony.The project proves that China is a cooperative partner that keeps its word and demonstrates the value and vitality of the Belt and Road Initiative, he noted.Speaking at the event, Chinese Ambassador to BiH Ji Ping said that the project represents the elevation of the economic and green partnership between China and BiH, adding that the two countries boast great potential in green cooperation.Mirko Curic, mayor of Trebinje, said the plant will not only provide clean energy for BiH but also export electricity to neighboring countries, helping improve local water supply and flood control, and create jobs.Global Times