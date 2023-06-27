National Committee on US-China Relations should be promoter of friendly exchanges: China's top diplomat

China's top diplomat Wang Yi meets representatives from the National Committee on US-China Relations in Beijing on June 26, 2023. Photo: China's Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The National Committee on US-China Relations (NCUSCR) should keep serving as a promoter of bilateral relations and mutually beneficial China-US cooperation, China's top diplomat Wang Yi told Jacob Lew, chair of the NCUSCR, on Monday in Beijing.During a meeting with representatives from the NCUSCR including Lew, vice chair Evan Greenberg and committee president Stephen Orlins, Wang said China always hopes for friendship with American people, noting that the NCUSCR has long played a constructive role in promoting mutual understanding between people in the two countries.Wang said the roots of the difficulties facing China-US relations lie in the US' severe deviation in its position on China, which lead to a series of misguided measures against China. The US should respect China's legitimate right to development and fulfill the commitments made multiple times, Wang said.The NCUSCR said mutual dependence between the US and China makes "decoupling" impractical. The committee supports maintaining communication channels in various fields and will work toward promoting frank dialogue between the two countries.