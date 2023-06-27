Four dead, three missing after landslides hit SW China’s Wenchuan, rescue underway

Fire crews from Aba Tibetan and Qiang Autonomous Prefecture conduct rescue operations in Wenchuan county in Southwest China’s Sichuan Province on June 27, 2023. Photo: VCG

Four people have been found dead, and three people were missing after landslides hit Wenchuan county in Southwest China’s Sichuan Province in the early hours of Tuesday morning following heavy rainfall, and more than 900 residents have been relocated, with no damages to buildings so far, according to China Central Television on Tuesday.Sichuan Daily earlier reported that two of the people killed were a couple from Miansi township, citing information from the Wenchuan county emergency management bureau.Seven people were missing, and search and rescue efforts are underway, the Wenchuan county emergency management bureau said earlier on Tuesday.More than 900 local residents have been relocated so far after two landslides hit Miansi township and Weizhou township located within the county, according to the bureau.The county immediately initiated emergency response contingencies, and has set up a front-line command center, with relevant departments from emergency, transportation, water and natural resources immediately all engaged in rescue efforts. Other critical tasks including road repair, the relocation of local residents, and disaster assessment are also underway, according to the bureau.The local firefighting department from the Aba Tibetan and Qiang Autonomous Prefecture confirmed that they too immediately initiated an emergency response plan and dispatched a total of 16 vehicles, 59 personnel and one rescue dog to the disaster site in two groups.A total of 409 police, fire, forestry and electric grid personnel have been dispatched to assist with the disaster relief. Major roadways within Wenchuan county, including G213 and G317 remained open to traffic, local officials confirmed.A villager said that a local accountant and his wife were among the missing after driving their van toward the initial disaster site, according to The Paper on Tuesday.The Public Weather Service Center is forecasting continued rain across Tuesday and Wednesday accompanied by strong winds and lightning. Members of the public should take precautions against potential subsequent disasters that may be caused by heavy rainfall.