China's diplomacy to further consolidate and expand 'circle of friends' in summer, with Xi meeting visiting leaders from New Zealand, Barbados, Mongolia, Vietnam

Chinese President Xi Jinping (right) meets with visiting Prime Minister of New Zealand Chris Hipkins in Beijing on June 27, 2023. Photo: Xinhua

After realizing significant diplomatic goals like helping the reconciliation between Saudi Arabia and Iran in March, Chinese diplomacy is continually pushing for more achievements in summer with Chinese President Xi Jinping busily meeting with visiting Prime Minister of New Zealand Chris Hipkins, Prime Minister of Barbados Mia Amor Mottley , Prime Minister of Vietnam Pham Minh Chinh as well as Prime Minister of Mongolia Luvsannamsrai Oyun-Erdene in Beijing on Tuesday.China and New Zealand agreed to keep expanding cooperation in economy and trade, education, technology, tourism as well as people-to-people and cultural exchanges, according to a release of the meeting between Xi and Hipkins.Xi said he has always attached great importance to the relationship between China and New Zealand. The relationship between China and New Zealand has always led China's relationship with developed countries. The two sides should continue to carry forward the spirit of striving to be the best, and constantly consolidate and deepen the China-New Zealand comprehensive strategic partnership, Xi noted.Last year marked the 50th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between China and New Zealand.

Chinese President Xi Jinping (right) meets with visiting Prime Minister of Barbados Mia Amor Mottley in Beijing on June 27, 2023. Photo: Xinhua

During the meeting with Mottley, Xi noted that Barbados is the first country in the Eastern Caribbean to establish diplomatic relations with China, and is also a good friend and partner of China in this region. He called on the two countries to deepen political mutual trust and continue to understand and support each other on issues concerning each other's core interests and major concerns. China, as always, supports Barbados in safeguarding national sovereignty and independence, and independently choosing a development path, Xi noted.

Chinese President Xi Jinping (right) meets with visiting Prime Minister of Mongolia Luvsannamsrai Oyun-Erdene in Beijing on June 27, 2023. Photo: Xinhua

China and Mongolia vowed to enhance cooperation in various fields, including combating desertification, building the China-Mongolia-Russia Economic Corridor and the construction of the Belt and Road Initiative. China and Mongolia are both developing countries and share extensive common interests and similar positions in international and regional affairs. China supports Mongolia in playing an active role in regional and international affairs, Xi noted.

Chinese President Xi Jinping (right) meets with visiting Prime Minister of Vietnam Pham Minh Chinh in Beijing on June 27, 2023. Photo: Xinhua