Chinese Embassy expresses serious concerns over arrest of Chinese researcher by Japanese police

Photo: screenshot from Chinese Embassy in Japan
In response to the recent arrest of a Chinese researcher by Japanese police, the Chinese Embassy in Japan said they have expressed serious concern to Japan through diplomatic channels, requiring Japan to earnestly respect both laws and facts and ensure the legitimate rights and interests of Chinese citizens.
"We are highly concerned about the incident," a spokesperson for the Chinese Embassy in Japan stated, according to an announcement on the embassy's website on Wednesday.
Embassy officials have completed a consular visit with the individual.
It is hoped that Japan will abide by the principles of the market economy, fair competition to create a sound environment for scientific and technological exchange, cooperation between the two countries, the embassy spokesperson noted.
On March 27, the Chinese Foreign Ministry confirmed that a Japanese national was placed under criminal detention
under suspicion of engaging in espionage and the case remains under investigation, saying that Chinese officials had notified the Japanese Embassy in accordance with Vienna Convention and norms governing China-Japan consular relations.
Global Times