Trends: It is important to train staff to make full use of AI

AI Photo:VCG

With the maturity of AI, the art industry has become one of the main areas that have been impacted by this new trend. Zheng Chujia, head of a Shenzhen-based design studio, noted that due to the appearance of AI art tools, they have laid off nearly 20 percent of staff at the studio."As long as we use AI tools, they can basically replace most of our designers here in the studio."Zheng shared his vision about AI, saying in the future the main way to live peacefully with AI is to train staff to make full use of AI. He suggested that this technology should be incorporated into university classes."For example, we need talents to distinguish and select the results of what AI has produced."The museum fad among young people is still rising. An increasing number of young people are sharing their trips to museums or exhibitions on social media, as it is becoming a new way of life. According to a 2023 museum data report, people born in the 2000s tend to watch museum-related videos more than other age groups."Museums are a window to get to know a city. I go to the local museum every time I go to a different city," Li Yizhan, a junior student from Wuhan University, said, adding that he is always touched by the history behind each relic behind the glass."In a museum, thousands of years of time are condensed into several hours. It is an enjoyable unique experience," Li added.Tu Linli, a Chinese soccer player, plays for the Keflavik Women's Football Club in the Icelandic Premier League, who won the Golden Boot last season. She has scored four goals over the course of nine league games and is tied for fourth place on the current league scoring list as the team's top scorer.In autumn 2022, after leaving Chinese soccer for four years, Tu suddenly became the focus of attention for scoring 16 goals for the FHL club in the Icelandic Women's First Division and winning the league's Golden Boot.At that time, she once said: "I hope to play at my best level in the next three years. Participating in the World Cup and the Olympics is my dream. So, I will continue to work hard toward these goals.""For me, I just want to fully prove my ability here. I have always been playing with a mentality of 'proving' myself, scoring as many goals as possible."