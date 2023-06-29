Taiwan Affairs Office responds to DPP criticism regarding resumption of sugar apple imports

Photo: VCG

The Chinese mainland has recently resumed imports of sugar apples from the island of Taiwan, a decision that has been warmly welcomed by local farmers in Taiwan, but there has been criticism from the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) authorities.Zhu Fenglian, spokesperson for the Taiwan Affairs Office under the State Council, said at a regular press conference on Wednesday that the DPP is not pleased with this development, which reflects their disregard for the interests of farmers in the Taiwan region.Due to repeated instances of pests being detected in this particular type of fruit, the mainland suspended the entry of sugar apples from Taiwan in September 2021 to mitigate the risk of plant epidemics, the Xinhua News Agency reported.But customs authorities in the Chinese mainland have decided to resume the entry of sugar apples from Taiwan starting from June 20. The decision was made based on a comprehensive assessment of relevant rectification measures, the report said.Regarding the decision, Taiwan's "mainland affairs council" recently claimed that this is the use of economic interests to carry out so-called differentiation and a united front against the region, according to media reports.In response to the latest DPP remarks over the import resumption, Zhu said on Wednesday that the DPP authorities are not pleased because they do not care about the interests of farmers in Taiwan region.Instead, driven by partisan motives, the DPP fears closer cross-Straits relations and maliciously smears the mainland's assistance in resuming imports of agricultural products from Taiwan, Zhu said.The DPP stigmatizes the help provided by the mainland, maliciously smears the mainland and incites confrontation, Zhu said. "As for who truly considers the well-being of the Taiwan-based farmers and who harms their interests, I believe the farmers and fishermen in the region have their own judgment," Zhu added.The mainland has upheld the conviction that people on both sides of the Taiwan Straits are of the same family, the spokesperson said in a previous press conference."The mainland is willing to work with relevant departments in Taiwan and continue to facilitate the resumption of imports of certain agricultural and aquatic products from the island," Zhu said.Global Times