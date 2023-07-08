JCC Meeting to explore new avenues of China-Pakistan cooperation, chart future course for CPEC

China Pakistan Photo: VCG







The Special Commemorative 12th Joint Coordination Committee (JCC) meeting of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) is to be held on Tuesday in Beijing, as the two countries celebrate a decade of achievements linked to the project, the Global Times learnt from the Pakistani Embassy in Beijing on Saturday.Ahsan Iqbal, Pakistan's Federal Minister for Planning and Development who will lead Pakistani delegation, said before his departure for China that the two sides will explore new avenues of cooperation and chart the future course for the CPEC in emerging sectors during the meeting.This year marks a decade of the CPEC. The landmark project was formalized on July 5, 2013 when the then prime minister of Pakistan Nawaz Sharif visited China to sign a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) between Pakistan and China representing the official commencement of the project.The CPEC is a corridor linking the Gwadar port in southwestern Pakistan with Kashgar in Northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, which encompasses energy, transport and industrial cooperation, the Xinhua News Agency reported.The 12th Special CPEC JCC Meeting holds great significance as it not only represents a decade of fruitful collaboration but also sets the stage for the next phase of the project, the embassy said.The meeting aims to forge stronger ties, explore new opportunities and reinforce the foundation of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor, the embassy added.