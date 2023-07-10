First Beijing Central Axis-themed post office to open inside 727-year-old Taoist Temple

A set of stamps from country's Beijing Central Axis-themed post office, which is set to open in September, 2023 Photo: Courtesy of Beijing Central Axis World Heritage Application and Protection Office

Beijing Municipal Cultural Heritage Bureau announced on Saturday that the first Central Axis-themed post office in Beijing will open within a renovated ancient Taoist temple located along the Axis. The post office is a collaboration with China Post, the country's official postal service known for its symbolic green tone.The newly established theme post office will be located inside the Hong'en Taoist Temple, which has a history of over 700 years. The temple has recently undergone renovations to accommodate future visitors.Chu Jianhao, the deputy director of Beijing Municipal Cultural Heritage Bureau and also the deputy director of Beijing Central Axis World Heritage Application and Protection Office, expressed, "By featuring the Beijing Central Axis on stamps, postcards, and other products, we believe that this move will help a broader range of visitors understand the essence and profound meaning behind the Beijing Central Axis."A staff member informed the Global Times that the post office is scheduled to open in September, with more creative products to be released soon.During the event, the first two sets of postal products were introduced: the Beijing Central Axis panoramic postcard album and the Illustrated Beijing Central Axis envelope set. The designs of these newly released products were inspired by an art piece titled "Panorama of the Ancient Capital," created by Zheng Shanlu, an artist and researcher at the Central Research Institute of Culture and History in Beijing. The artwork portrays the entirety of ancient Beijing, showcasing the entire Central Axis.The establishment of the Beijing Central Axis-themed post office aims to introduce the cultural connotation and historical value of the Beijing Central Axis to the public through the lens of postal culture. It represents a small step towards the "socialization and commoditization" of this immovable history, where future brands, shops, cultural groups, and activities are expected to interact with this symbol of Beijing."This is also a way to revitalize this ancient complex and bring it back to modernity and fashion. The Beijing Central Axis, with a history of over 700 years, is not just a city axis but a treasure trove of art and culture, where countless histories are hidden, waiting for us to bring them to life," added Chu.Alongside this collaboration, activities related to the Axis have never ceased. In March, an exhibition commemorating the 870th anniversary of Beijing becoming China's capital city was held to elaborate on the significance of the Central Axis. The 7.8-kilometer-long area runs through the city center from the Drum Tower and Bell Tower north of the Forbidden City to Yongding Gate in the south. The exhibition featured 53 displays of cultural relics and paintings from 17 local cultural organizations, including the Palace Museum, providing a comprehensive portrayal of the Beijing Central Axis.