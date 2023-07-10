Man arrested after murdering six, injuring another one with knife at kindergarten in S.China

Photo: High Wind News

A 25-year-old man who murdered six people and injured another with a knife at a kindergarten in Lianjiang, South China's Guangdong Province on Monday morning has been arrested by police, who are investigating the incident, local police said in a statement.Witnesses claimed that victims included one teacher, two parents and three children. Lianjiang officials said that they are still confirming the identity of the six victims.Lianjiang's local education bureau said they are assisting police with the investigation.The suspect, surnamed Wu, is a local resident in Lianjiang, police confirmed in a statement on Monday. A source who requested anonymity told media that one of the adult victims had hit the assailant's child with a car before, and never given him any compensation. The assailant was seeking revenge, which could be the cause of the murder, media reports said.Targeted assault of children have come under spotlight as merely two weeks before Monday's tragic incident, an 8-year-old boy was brutally beaten to death by a martial arts coach on June 26. Sources circulating on Chinese social media claimed the boy had enrolled in the martial arts training institution on June 10, and lost his life eight days later.Global Times