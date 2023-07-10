Chinese FM reminds Chinese nationals to be wary of safety situation in the US, slams travel advisory issued by Washington

Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Mao Ning Photo: Ministry of Foreign Affairs

The latest travel warning against China issued by Washington is an obstruction to China-US cooperation, a spokesperson from the Chinese Foreign Ministry said on Monday, urging the US to correct its wrong practice and stop arbitrary detention of Chinese individuals and enterprises.The spokesperson, Mao Ning, made the remarks in response to the latest decision made by the US State Department which warned in an updated travel advisory that Americans should reconsider travel to China due to the “risk of wrongful detention.”China is a country under the rule of law and security review foreign enterprise in accordance of law is conducted based on laws and facts. China welcomes foreign citizens and enterprises to the country and protects their security and legitimate rights, including freedom of exit and entry, Mao said.Speaking of “wrongful detention” and entry check, Mao said it has been frequently seen that the US has obstructed the entry of Chinese citizens into the US based on various excuses and that Chinese students in the US have been refused entry and repatriated back to China.In 2021, the US refused students visas for at least 2,000 Chinese who study science, technology, engineering and maths. From January and October, 2022, the applicants for students visas to the US have reduced by 38 percent than the same period, Mao said, referring to the data.Mao continued that the US maliciously smears China’s efforts to track down fugitives and even resorted to judicial means to prosecute and detain Chinese citizens and Chinese in the US. On the fentanyl issue, the US has shirked its responsibility and it has also kidnapped Chinese citizens across borders, and prosecuted Chinese entities and individuals.On Monday, the Bureau of Consular Affairs of the ministry warned these practices of the US are “endangering personal security of Chinese nationals.”Both the Bureau and Chinese Embassy in the US warned Chinese nationals to closely pay attention to local security in the US and strengthen their personal safety.“The individuals who will visit the US temporarily should be more alert and beware of not falling into the trap of the US,” the bureau warned in a notice on Monday.At the daily briefing, Mao urged the US to correct the wrong practice and stop obstructing practical China-US cooperation. Mao also urged the US to stop arbitrary attacks and illegal prosecution against Chinese individuals and enterprises and to protect the legitimate rights of Chinese nationals and enterprises in the US.Global Times