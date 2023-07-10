ARTS / CULTURE & LEISURE
Culture Beat: Stage play ‘Awakening Age’ takes curtain call
By Global Times Published: Jul 10, 2023 11:42 PM
Photo: Courtesy of Shanghai Dramatic Arts Centre

Photo: Courtesy of Shanghai Dramatic Arts Centre


The stage play Awakening Age, adapted from the popular Chinese TV series of the same name and produced by the Shanghai Dramatic Arts Centre, took a curtain call for its national tour in Beijing on Sunday.

This stage play kicked off a two-month national tour in May, with Beijing as its finale stop. 

The tour, which included Hangzhou, Suzhou, Nanjing, Xi'an and Shanghai, has received a warm response from audiences of all ages. 

In addition to each performance, the troupe also carried out rich activities, including sharing sessions and backstage tours, to build a close communication ­platform for creators and audiences. 

An adaptation of the TV series, the performance paints a magnificent historical picture of modern Chinese history from the New Culture Movement and May Fourth Movement to the founding of the Communist Party of China.


