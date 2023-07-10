Culture Beat: Stage play ‘Awakening Age’ takes curtain call

Photo: Courtesy of Shanghai Dramatic Arts Centre
The stage play Awakening Age
, adapted from the popular Chinese TV series of the same name and produced by the Shanghai Dramatic Arts Centre, took a curtain call for its national tour in Beijing on Sunday.
This stage play kicked off a two-month national tour in May, with Beijing as its finale stop.
The tour, which included Hangzhou, Suzhou, Nanjing, Xi'an and Shanghai, has received a warm response from audiences of all ages.
In addition to each performance, the troupe also carried out rich activities, including sharing sessions and backstage tours, to build a close communication platform for creators and audiences.
An adaptation of the TV series, the performance paints a magnificent historical picture of modern Chinese history from the New Culture Movement and May Fourth Movement to the founding of the Communist Party of China.