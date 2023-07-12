CHINA / ODD
Anhui traffic police fine driver for covering license plate with a large fish
By Global Times Published: Jul 12, 2023 08:53 PM
The traffic police in Lai'an county, East China's Anhui Province, recently received a report that a car driver was using a large fish to cover the license plate. The police quickly identified the suspect vehicle and investigated the matter.

The driver claimed that he had caught a large fish from a nearby waterway and wanted to show it off, so he hung it on the back of his car, which ended up blocking his license plate. However, his action violated traffic rules, and the police fined him 200 yuan ($31) and deducted nine points from his driving license.

"Although we can understand people's sense of pride, we must not forget to follow traffic rules while driving. Now his pride is shared with the entire country," netizens commented. 

Some joked they believe the driver deliberately did this so his pride can be shared with the entire country.


