Teenagers from 11 countries experience Kunqu Opera, lantern riddles in Shanghai

Ricardo Simon Subirana follows a professional actor’s instructions showing how to perform on stage on July 12, 2023. Photo: Chen Xia/GT







Nearly 70 campers from 11 countries including Australia, Bolivia, Hungary, Italy, Japan, Nepal, New Zealand, the US and China experienced Chinese traditional culture including Kunqu Opera, lantern riddles, and ceramics in Shanghai on Wednesday, as part of various activities to get a better understanding of Chinese culture.At Huamu international community in Shanghai's Pudong New Area, a series of activities were held on Wednesday to let the campers enjoy their time in Shanghai and experience Chinese traditional culture.A program to introduce Kunqu Opera was specially designed for young audiences. Outstanding young artists from the Shanghai Kunqu Opera Troupe performed and drew warm applause from the campers.Ricardo Simon Subirana, one of the campers from Bolivia, was chosen to experience the dress and makeup of Kunqu Opera. After putting on the outfit, he told the Global Times that the experience was "amazing," adding that the makeup "looks great."Professional actors taught him how to walk and move as a Kunqu actor on stage.In 2001, Kunqu was listed by the United Nations Educational, Scientific, and Cultural Organization as intangible cultural heritage.After enjoying Kunqu Opera, the campers experienced traditional lantern riddles, ceramics and Chinese traditional food at Huamu international community.The 17th Shanghai International Youth Interactive Friendship Camp kicked off on July 7 in Shanghai, with a theme of "Peace, friendship and future." The camp lasts for 10 days and aims to further strengthen friendship and cultural exchanges among young people from around the world.Wang Yu'er, a 19-year-old volunteer from China told the Global Times on Wednesday that it was a great experience to participate in the event and meet people from other countries and communicate with each other."Deepening understanding and friendship between different cultures is an essential aspect of global harmony," Wang said. "It allows us to embrace diversity, broaden our perspectives, and foster mutual respect. Through meaningful interactions and exchange of ideas, we can bridge cultural gaps and cultivate lasting friendships that transcend borders.On Wednesday morning, they also went to Shanghai Natural Museum to explore the natural world through the displays of various artifacts.The camp was first held in 2005, and is sponsored by the Shanghai People's Association for Friendship with Foreign Countries and the Shanghai Youth Federation.