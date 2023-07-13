Are you too old to make a reservation for a youth hostel?

Youth hostels have a history in China of less than 20 years, but now they are becoming increasingly popular despite loose regulation and some being based in residential apartment buildings. Photo: IC

A tourist recently lodged a complaint online after he had been snubbed by several youth hostels in Beijing for being over the age of 35, which sparked heated debate on Chinese social media.Youth hostels are popular among backpackers for their low prices and social environment where you are likely to meet kindred spirits from all over the world.The tourist, who requested to be called Mr Li, said he felt helpless after he was refused by the hostels. When he asked why they refused him, one of the hostels told Li that it was not safe for middle-aged people to sleep in the top bunk of a bunk bed.“I can do 50 push-ups, run five kilometers and jump over a wall two meters high. How come is it unsafe for me to use a bunk bed?” said Li in his post online.Some netizens were in favor of youth hostels staying only open to young people, saying generation gaps and different lifestyles and habits may lead to conflict.According to an age classification by the World Health Organization (WHO), 18 to 44 years old is defined as a young adult and 45 to 59 years old is categorized as middle aged.Other netizens expressed their frustration about the age limit.“It doesn’t make sense to set an age limit. What is wrong with living with someone aged 40? Why not file a complaint?”Based on booking information for youth hostels in Beijing, age limits are fairly common. Some set the age limit at 40 while one named Beijing Mozi Youth Hostel set the limit for 18 to 25.“The age limit is not iron-clad. If you don’t care about taking an upper bunk, you can book a bed regardless of your age,” a receptionist at the Beijing Mozi Youth Hostel told the Global Times.A receptionist at the Zelin Youth Hostel in Beijing's Chaoyang district told the Global Times that it costs 75 yuan ($10.4) for a bed per night in a four-people bunk room. A bed per night at youth hostels in first-tier cities across China normally costs 50 to 100 yuan ($7-14). According to Zelin’s online booking information, the bunk room is only available to people between 18 and 36 years old.Peng Yanjun, a lawyer with the Beijing Changhong Law Firm, told the Beijing Daily that it’s not against the law for a youth hostel to set an age limit.“A hostel has the right to provide quality service to its target customers. This is not discrimination against people who exceed the age limit,” said Peng.