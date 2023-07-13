Chinese provinces gear up to explore ASEAN’s e-commerce opportunities

This photo taken with a mobile phone on May 5, 2023 shows a street decoration of the logo of the 2023 ASEAN Summit in Jakarta, capital of Indonesia. (Xinhua/Xu Qin)

Chinese provinces are gearing up to explore ASEAN countries' e-commerce opportunities, as the region has played a prominent role in expanding trade with China."We have conducted roadshows in provinces of Jiangxi, Jiangsu, Shandong, Jilin, Hunan, as well as Beijing for the coming event, and so far, we have received more than 100 enterprises' participation intentions", Ren Guiying, the head of CCPIT Commercial Sub-Council said in a media briefing on Wednesday in Beijing.The CCPIT Commercial Sub-Council plans to launch a 2023 China International E-commerce Industry Expo and Indonesia Souring Exhibition on September 25 in Southeast Asian country."We have always regarded Indonesia as an important country for cooperation in the ASEAN market, and established extensive contacts within Indonesian business circles. The purpose of holding the exhibition is to mobilize the extensive resources accumulated through the CCPIT in Indonesia to help Chinese companies connect with local companies more efficiently and develop international markets," Ren added."We hope we can help Chinese enterprises grasp the growth opportunities for in the Indonesian market, which will not only expand the market for Chinese enterprises' products, but also enhance the local e-commerce businesses in the Indonesia," Ren said.The Shandong branch of CCPIT said that they have arranged enterprises from construction machinery, textiles, and cosmetics to attend the fair, followed by other branches such as in Hunan and Jiangxi.Official data showed that Shandong's total import and export value to ASEAN reached 241.01 billion yuan ($33.65 billion) in the first five months of this year, a year-on-year increase of 9.7 percent. Currently, ASEAN is Shandong province's largest trading partner and largest export market.The scale of imports and exports linked to cross-border e-commerce in Changsha has increased nearly tenfold since 2018. In 2022, the transaction volume of cross-border e-commerce in Changsha will reach 42 billion yuan, and the number of registered trademarks of cross-border e-commerce enterprises will exceed 1,600, official data showed.The expanding business across ASEAN has brought more opportunities for the companies at home and abroad backed by the fact that the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) has now fully entered into force.On Monday, the National Bank of Cambodia and UnionPay International signed a Memorandum of Understanding on cross-border QR code payment cooperation.Unionpay said the arrangement would facilitate Cambodian tourists making payments in China, and help Chinese tourists pay using QR codes in Cambodia as well.At present, two-way opening projects between the local QR code network of Sri Lanka, South Korea, Vietnam, Malaysia, and Cambodia and UnionPay have been or are being implemented, according to UnionPay.TCP Group on Wednesday unveiled a production base for Red Bull in Nanning, South China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, making the factory, backed by an investment of about 1.3 billion yuan, one of the most important production bases for the Group in China.The CEO of TCP Group Saravoot Yoovidhya said that over recent years, the Chinese government has continuously strengthened intellectual property rights protection, created a market-oriented, world-class business environment governed by a sound legal framework, and allowed foreign-funded enterprises to receive fair and equitable treatment. And that this has undoubtedly injected stronger impetus into the development of TCP Group and other foreign-funded enterprises in China.Global Times