Chengdu embraces eco-friendly sportsmanship and low-carbon competition

Chengdu, the capital city of Southwest China's Sichuan Province, is set to become the vibrant hub of global sportsmanship as the 31st International University Sports Federation (FISU) World University Games is set to kick off on July 28, 2023, captivating athletes and spectators from around the world with a thrilling display of talent, unity, and friendly competition.China unveiled its delegation for the 31st FISU World University Games on Wednesday, in Changchun, Northeast China's Jilin Province. The Chinese delegation consists of over 700 individuals, including 411 athletes from more than 100 universities across 25 provinces in the country.These athletes will compete in all 18 events at the Chengdu Universiade, which is scheduled to run from July 28 to August 8. The average age of the athletes is 22.9 years old, according to media reports.Out of the 206 male athletes and 205 female athletes, 387 will be making their debut at the summer Universiade in Chengdu. Among them, 344 athletes will be representing China for the first time at an international event, while 34 have previously participated in the Olympics.Trials for 11 events, including swimming, judo, badminton, and table tennis, were organized by the Federation of University Sports of China (FUSC) from April to May 2023.Due to the pandemic, the Chengdu Universiade, which was meant to take place in 2020, was postponed twice. But the preparation work was not delayed. In the last three years, Chengdu has effectively managed the building, refurbishment, and enlargement of 49 stadiums and gyms, boasting state-of-the-art infrastructure and service systems that comply with global competition standards.To ensure the participation of the students and minimize the impact, the FISU raised the maximum age of participants from 25 to 27. Additionally, the rule that only current students and recent graduates could participate was relaxed, allowing students who graduated in 2020, 2021, and 2022 to take part.Currently, the Chengdu Universiade has launched more than 18 series and over 1000 licensed products, including branded toys, badges, stationery, and stamps, all centered around a panda mascot named "Rongbao."This year's Chengdu Universiade also embraces the eco-friendly and low carbon concept. Many new energy buses have been spotted in recent day in the Universiade village in Chengdu. Reports suggest that more than 2,400 new energy vehicles will be used for transportation services during the Universiade to ensure green travel during the games.Meanwhile, adhering to the concept of "green, smart, vibrant, and sharing" in organizing the games, all newly built venues for the Chengdu Universiade were constructed using green building materials, and all venues will use LED energy-saving lighting fixtures.The Universiade has recruited 20,000 volunteers who are currently undergoing pre-event training. In commercial areas, tourist attractions, and transportation hubs, 1,000 city volunteer service stations have also been put up. They will provide convenient services and promote the games as part of the city volunteer service.Wang Jiayi, China's Chef de mission, urged the athletes to serve as cultural ambassadors. He encouraged them to embody the Olympic spirit and demonstrate through their actions that the Chinese people are committed to contributing to the development of the Olympic Movement and in fostering unity among people worldwide, Xinhua reported.

Dolls, badges and other souvenirs featuring the panda mascot for Chengdu Universiade on display. Photo: VCG

Chengdu Universiade torch relay is held at the Sichuan University, Chengdu, Southwest China's Sichuan Province on July 2, 2023. Photo: VCG

Members of the Chinese university sports delegation for the 31st Chengdu Universiade read materials related to the event in Changchun, Jilin Province, on July 12, 2023. Photo: VCG

Swimmers train for the 31st FISU Summer World University Games. Photo: VCG

Kickboxers train for the upcoming Chengdu Universiade. Photo: VCG