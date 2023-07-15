Chinese top diplomat Wang Yi meets with South Korean foreign minister, urges eliminating interferences from bilateral ties

China South Korea Photo:VCG

At the request of the South Korean side, Wang Yi, Director of the Office of the Central Commission for Foreign Affairs, met with South Korean Foreign Minister Park Jin on the sidelines of the ASEAN foreign ministers' meetings in Jakarta on Friday, during which the Chinese top diplomat noted that two sides should eliminate interferences, coexist harmoniously, restart exchanges at all levels, as increasingly challenged ties in recent times do not align with the fundamental and long-term interests of the two peoples.Wang said during the meeting that China and South Korea are neighboring countries that face each other across the sea and cannot be moved apart. They are complementary in their economies and are inseparable partners, adding that China maintains continuity and stability in its good-neighborly and friendly policy toward South Korea, which is not targeted at nor should not be influenced by third parties. China-South Korea relations can and should progress steadily.In recent times, China-South Korea relations have faced increasing difficulties and challenges, which do not align with the fundamental and long-term interests of the two peoples. "We are willing to work with the South Korean side in the spirit of mutual respect, pursue the path of harmony in diversity, strengthen communication, rebuild mutual trust, and promote the strategic partnership between China and South Korea to return to a healthy and stable development track, so as not to let the achievements made over the past 30 years of diplomatic relations be overshadowed," Wang said.Wang stressed that both sides should exploit the advantages to the full, which include geographical proximity, economic integration, and cultural connectivity, and eliminate interferences, coexist harmoniously, reset exchanges at all levels, firmly promote mutually beneficial cooperation, inject more positive expectations into bilateral relations, bring more benefits to the people of both countries, and make a greater contribution to regional peace and stability.The Taiwan question is the core interest of China and is related to the political foundation and basic trust of China-South Korea relations. It is hoped that South Korea will adhere to the one-China principle and handle related matters prudently and properly, the Chinese top diplomat pointed out.Park Jin, on his part, expressed that South Korea and China are neighbors and strategic partners. The smooth development of South Korea-China relations is in line with the common interests of both sides and will also contribute to regional peace and stability.South Korea has consistently respected the one-China principle, and this position has not changed. South Korea is willing to further deepen exchanges and cooperation in various fields with China based on mutual respect and reciprocity, and open a new 30 years of bilateral relations, Park said.Park noted that he is looking forward to maintaining high-level exchanges and communication, strengthening supply chain cooperation, and promoting cultural exchanges with China.The two sides also exchanged views on international and regional issues of common concern, including the situation on the Korean Peninsula.Global Times