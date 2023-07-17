China-Russia relations go beyond the scope of bilateral ties, become important guarantee for world peace, stability: senior CPC official

Liu Jianchao (right), head of the International Department of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee meets with a delegation of cadres of A Just Russia party led by Sergei Mironov (left), Chairman of A Just Russia-Patriots-For Truth party and head of the A Just Russia party faction in the State Duma of Russia in Beijing on July 16, 2023. Photo: From the official website of the International Department, Central Committee of CPC

China-Russia relations have gone beyond the scope of bilateral relations and have become an important guarantee for world peace and stability, Liu Jianchao, head of the International Department of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee said while meeting with a delegation of cadres from the A Just Russia party led by Sergei Mironov, Chairman of A Just Russia-Patriots-For Truth party and head of the A Just Russia party faction in the State Duma of Russia in Beijing on Sunday.According to Liu, Chinese President Xi Jinping paid a state visit to Russia in March of this year during which the leaders of both countries made a comprehensive plan to deepen bilateral relations and enhance cooperation in various fields, further deepening the friendship between the two countries.China welcomes the visit by the high-level delegation from the A Just Russia party to China and attaches great importance to strengthening the institutionalized exchanges between the Communist Party of China (CPC) and the A Just Russia party, implementing the important consensus reached between the leaders of the two countries, Liu said.China hopes that both countries can use this visit as an opportunity to deepen exchanges in ideology and theory, strengthen cooperation between their legislative bodies, and jointly organize the 10th China-Russia roundtable conference on small- and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) cooperation, in a bid to promote strategic coordination between the two countries, benefit the peoples from both countries, and push forward the high-level development of the relations between the two parties and two countries, Liu said.According to Liu, as the major powers in the world and the permanent members of the United Nations (UN) Security Council, the China-Russia relations have gone beyond the scope of bilateral ties and serve as an important guarantee for maintaining world peace and stability.China is willing to work together with Russia to strengthen the international cooperation across political parties within the multilateral frameworks such as BRICS and the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO), to jointly uphold the basic norms governing international relations based on the purposes and principles of the UN Charter, committed to implement the three global initiatives, to defending international fairness and justice, to promote democracy in international relations and to build a community of shared future for mankind, Liu added.Mironov said that Russia attaches great importance to its relationship with China and maintains close high-level exchanges with China. Russia believes that the bilateral relationship between the two countries is of great significance for world peace and development.Russia is willing to work with China to earnestly implement the important consensus reached by the leaders of the two countries, consolidate the high-level political mutual trust, and continuously achieve new outcomes in bilateral cooperation, Mironov said.Russia highly appreciates China’s objective and just stance in international affairs and is willing to strengthen cooperation with China on the international stage to enhance multilateral cooperation in terms of political parties, to oppose hegemonism and unilateralism, and to work together to promote the construction of a prosperous, stable, fair and just world, Mironov added.Global Times