Surface temperature at Xinjiang tourist spot reaches 80C; tourists still flocking in

Tourists visit the Flaming Mountain scenic area in Turpan, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, June 27, 2023. The city of Turpan has received 2.53 million tourist visits from June 1 to 28, an increase of nearly 40 percent over the same period in 2022. (Photo: Xinhua)







The surface temperature in Turpan, Northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region recently hit 80C, as a heatwave engulfed large swathes of North China. Yet this stultifying temperature did not stop tourists from flooding in, some even called traveling under such scorching heat a "marvelous experience."Meteorological stations in Sanbao village in Turpan showed temperature here reached 52.2C on Sunday, crashing through the historical record. On Sunday afternoon, surface temperatures on the Mountain of Flames, or Huoyanshan, a famous tourist spot in Turpan reached an eye-popping 80C.A tourist surnamed Luo said "I've experienced the highest temperature in my life. It is such a marvelous experience." Employees at the tourist spot sent popsicles and oral liquid medicines to offer relief from the heat. The spot also offered outdoor coolers for travelers.The tourist spot has welcomed around 6,000 people on daily basis over recent days.Turpan city also provides water and other items to help sanitation workers keep cool and allows them to pause work in extreme hot weather.Turpan has consistently topped the list of China's hottest cities in summer. Local authorities predicted weather in Turpan and several other Xinjiang cities will exceed 45C for the remainder of the week.Moreover, temperature in several places in neighboring Gansu Province also exceeded 42C in recent days.Global Times