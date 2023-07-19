AI development highlights necessity of building a community with a shared future for mankind: Chinese envoy

Robots are displayed at the opening of the three-day 2023 World Artificial Intelligence Conference in Shanghai on July 6, 2023. Photo: VCG

A Chinese envoy to the United Nation on Tuesday emphasized the importance of artificial intelligence (AI) security, noting that the current problems generated by the development of AI showed the "importance, necessity and urgency of building a community with a shared future for mankind."As a double-edged sword, whether AI is good or evil depends on how it is utilized and regulated, and how to balance development and security, said Permanent Representative of China to the United Nations Zhang Jun."The international community should uphold the spirit of true multilateralism, engage in extensive dialogue, constantly seek consensus and explore the development of guiding principles for AI governance," he said.Zhang supports the UN to play the central coordinating role in this regard, as well as to the participation of all countries, especially developing countries, in participating in this cause and making their own contributions.Zhang proposed five principles on AI regulations, which put ethics first in developing AI. He said that the potential impact of AI may exceed human cognitive boundaries, it is necessary to take a people-centered and AI-for-good approach.Many uncertainties may exist in the development and application of AI-related technologies, and safety is the bottom line that must be upheld, he said. "The international community needs to enhance risk awareness, ensure that autonomous machine killing does not occur, and mankind has the ability to press the stop button at critical moments," said Zhang.Zhang called on a fair access and utilization of AI technology products and services by all countries and industries, opposing any forms of technological hegemony and artificially-created technological barriers.Zhang also said that China will encourage all parties to jointly create an open, inclusive, just and non-discriminatory environment for scientific and technological development under the UN framework.At last, Zhang said all countries should uphold a responsible defense policy and oppose the use of AI to seek military hegemony or to undermine the sovereignty and territorial integrity of other countries.The Cyberspace Administration of China and six other ministries issued temporary rules for managing generative AI services on Thursday, in a bid to promote the sound development of AI sector, safeguard national security and public interest, and protect the legitimate rights and interests of individuals and entities.Experts said that the move means China has "sounded the horn" of its AI regulation, which set the development boundaries of generative AI technology in legal terms and laid the foundation for China to participate in the administration of the global AI industry.During the briefing, Zhang said that China has always participated in global cooperation and governance on AI with a highly responsible attitude, and stands ready to work with the international community to actively implement the Global Development Initiative, Global Security Initiative and Global Civilization Initiative in the field of AI.China will continue to prioritize development, maintain common security, promote cross-cultural exchanges and cooperation and work with other countries to share the benefits of AI, while jointly preventing and responding to risks and challenges, said Zhang.Global Times