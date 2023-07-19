Wang Yi meets Kissinger, saying US’ China policy needs Kissinger’s diplomatic wisdom





China's top diplomat Wang Yi met with visiting former US Secretary of State Henry Kissinger in Beijing. Photo: Ministry of Foreign Affairs





China's top diplomat Wang Yi met with visiting former US Secretary of State Henry Kissinger in Beijing on Wednesday, saying that Kissinger has made historic contributions to the ice-breaking development in China-US relations and the US' China policy needs Kissinger's diplomatic wisdom and Nixon's political courage.



Wang, director of the Office of the Foreign Affairs Commission of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, said Kissinger played an irreplaceable role in enhancing mutual understanding between the two countries. China maintains a high degree of continuity in its policy toward the US, following the principles raised by the Chinese President Xi Jinping about mutual respect, peaceful coexistence and win-win cooperation, which are fundamental and long-term, Wang said, noting that those are the way for China and the US to deal with each other correctly.



China's development has a strong internal driving force and an inevitable historical logic. It is impossible to try to transform China, even more so to contain and suppress China, Wang said, saying that the US' China policy needs Kissinger's diplomatic wisdom and Nixon's political courage.



Chinese State Councilor and Minister of National Defense Li Shangfu also met with Kissinger in Beijing on Tuesday, saying that China's path of peaceful development is a blessing, not a threat, to the world, and the US should make the right strategic judgment.



Some Chinese experts considered that Kissinger's role in China-US relations is indeed unique and currently irreplaceable, and the visit of the centenarian former US secretary of state to China is expected to inject some positivity and helped facilitate the normalization of communication channels between the two sides.



During the meeting with Kissinger, Wang expounded China's position on the Taiwan question, emphasizing that the one-China principle is the fundamental status of the Taiwan question, and the "Taiwan independence" cannot be tolerated if we need a peaceful Taiwan Straits and the one-China principle set in the Shanghai Communiqué must be adhered to. If the US truly wants to see stability in the Taiwan Straits, it should take actions in openly opposing "Taiwan independence" and clearly draw the line from secessionist activities.



Both the US and China have the ability to influence the world. A stable relationship between the two countries concerns world peace, stability and the well-being of mankind. No matter how difficult it is, both sides should treat each other as equals, maintain contact, and attempts to isolate or block the other party are unacceptable, Kissinger said.



One-China is a serious commitment made by the US in the Shanghai Communiqué, which is believed will not be shaken or betrayed, the former US Secretary of State said. Although he does not hold public office, he cares about the US-China relationship and supports the recent efforts of both sides to improve their relationship, Kissinger noted.



Wang and Kissinger also exchanged views on artificial intelligence and the Ukraine crisis during the meeting.

