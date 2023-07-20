Thousands of camels ‘strike’ in Gansu Dunhuang Crescent Spring Scenic spot due to overwork

Photo taken on July 7, 2021 shows herdsmen driving camels on the way to summer pastures in Aksay Kazakh Autonomous County, Jiuquan, northwest China's Gansu Province.Photo:Xinhua

In the past two days, a number of netizens have reported that the camels for tourists to ride in the Crescent Spring scenic spot in Dunhuang, Northwest China's Gansu Province, have collectively stopped working. A tourist surnamed Li told reporters that she also came to Crescent Spring to experience camel riding, but after arriving at the scenic spot, the camel riding project was temporarily suspended.Li called to inquire about the scenic spot and learned that the specific opening time needed to wait for the notice, but she did not know the reason for suspending the project.The staff of the scenic spot said that the recent passenger flow volume is huge, and there are only more than 1000 camels in the scenic spot, so some camels are physically tired after work. In addition, dust and camel droppings in the scenic area caused environmental pollution; the scenic area is also undergoing rectification, so the project has been suspended.In this case, tourists who want to experience camel riding in the Crescent Spring scenic area can only experience other projects such as sightseeing vehicle, or temporarily stop going to wait for the camel riding project to reopen.