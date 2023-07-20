CHINA / ODD
Firm fined $83,598 after anchor poses nude to promote cosmetic surgery
By Global Times Published: Jul 20, 2023 02:38 PM
A firm is fined for $83,598 after anchor recommended cosmetic surgery products by a large area of nudity. Photo: web

Recently, a cosmetic surgery company was fined 600,000 yuan ($83,598) by the Market Supervision Administration of Haizhu district of Guangzhou, South China's Guangdong Province, for violating advertising law. According to the fine, the surgery carried out livestreaming promotion for a company in Zhaoqing city, during which a female anchor in the live broadcast room removed her shirt and exposed the chest as a way to promote the product.

It was later verified that the female anchor never accepted the advertiser's breast augmentation plastic surgery services and breast augmentation products. In addition, the number of viewers showed on the two live broadcast rooms organized by the company was 445,000 and 139,000 respectively, however, the actual number of viewers was only 8,235 and 4,608 people after verification by the live broadcast platform. No products have been sold so far.

Netizens said that "ignoring advertising standards for the sake of traffic and selling products has serious consequences and will be severely punished." The chaos of online live broadcasting is endless, and relevant departments should step up scrutiny and correct illegal behavior, one netizen commented. 

"This kind of behavior not only makes the audience feel disgusted, violates the rules of the live broadcasting platform, violates the laws and regulations, but also lacks professional quality and moral standards," another netizen said.


