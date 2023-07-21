China’s CH UAV develops new-type loitering munition with super-long-range

This photo taken on Nov. 10, 2022 shows a CH-6 unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) displayed at the 14th China International Aviation and Aerospace Exhibition, in Zhuhai. (Photo: Xinhua)





China's CH UAV company announced recently that it is developing a new type of super-long-range loitering munition which delivers a number of new functions.Aerospace CH UAV Co Ltd is developing a type of loitering munition product based on AR air-to-ground missile series technology, the Global Times learned from the company on Friday.It can carry out missions including communications relay on the battlefield, radar disturbance and suppression, precision strikes against time-sensitive targets as well as battle damage evaluation.Characterized by its long endurance, super long range, high damage, high reliability and low cost, the loitering munition can conduct missions either independently or collaborating with other weapons and systems in an integrated system.The CH UAV company is known for its CH series drone products, including the combat-proven CH-3 and CH-4, the more powerful CH-5 and CH-6, the stealth-capable CH-7 and the tilt-rotor CH-10.Pairing up with the CH drones, the company also developed the AR series air-to-ground missiles. The AR series covers drone-used missiles between 10 to 100 kilograms.Loitering munitions have been deployed in recent conflicts around the world and have demonstrated their effectiveness in modern warfare, a Chinese military expert who requested anonymity told the Global Times on Friday.Often also referred to as a small suicide drone, typical loitering munition can carry out reconnaissance missions and hit its target through a self-destructive attack, the expert said, noting that multiple loitering munitions can work together for a combat chain of reconnaissance, attack and damage evaluation.Loitering munitions can be launched by infantry through launch tubes or be carried by launch platforms such as ground vehicles or aircraft.CH series drones are of course expected to be compatible with the company's new loitering munition, significantly increasing their capabilities, observers said.The new loitering munition will be very competitive on the international market, one analyst noted.