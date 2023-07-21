Philippines should keep clear mind as US remains biggest unstable factor of regional peace: analysts

Chinese Ambassador to the Philippines Huang Xilian (left) meets with Philippines Defense Secretary Gilbert Teodoro on July 5. Photo: ph.china-embassy.gov.cn

it should keep a clear mind that the US is the biggest unstable factor endangering regional peace and stability

The Philippines has its concerns over the security situation of the Taiwan Straits but such concerns have been influenced by the US, and, Chinese analysts said after the Philippines defense chief spoke about "monitoring" on a daily basis as part of Manila's contingency plans for possible conflict in the region.Philippines Defense Secretary Gilbert Teodoro said on Thursday that the country continues to consider all contingencies and not merely flashpoints between the Chinese mainland and the island of Taiwan, Reuters reported.Teodoro, who was appointed as defense chief by President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. in June, also noted that the country should do everything in its power to "assert" its rights in the South China Sea.The previous announcement by the US about having access to four additional military bases under the Philippines-US Enhanced Defense Cooperation Agreement (EDCA) - including a naval base at Cagayan's Santa Ana, which is only about 400 kilometers from Taiwan - is believed to be a move by the US to directly target the South China Sea and Taiwan region, with many analysts warning about negative consequences for regional peace.Chen Xiangmiao, director of the world navy research center at the National Institute for South China Sea Studies, said that Teodoro's remarks on Thursday showed that the Philippines have growing concerns over the security situation of the Taiwan Straits, as well as showing the US' increasing interference and influence in the Philippines. The US has intensified its efforts to influence more countries over the Taiwan question as well as South China Sea issues.The Philippines does not want to see its own security or interests being affected by any changes in the Taiwan Straits but it should also know that it is the US' moves in the region, including supporting "Taiwan independence" separatists in the island of Taiwan and pulling more counties to contain China, that have endangered the regional peace and stability, Chen told the Global Times.In April, the Department of National Defense (DND) of the Philippines said in a statement that the Philippines-US EDCA will not be used to meddle in the Taiwan question.The one-China principle is the political foundation of bilateral relations and the precondition for establishing and developing diplomatic relations between China and other countries. The Philippines and China should maintain communication to avoid making the Taiwan question a problem in bilateral relations, said Chen.Chinese Ambassador to the Philippines Huang Xilian met with Teodoro on July 5 for the first time since Teodoro assumed his post. During the meeting, Huang said that the root of current tense situation in the Taiwan Straits is the separatist stance of the ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) in Taiwan and its collusion with foreign forces to seek "Taiwan independence."Huang said China admires the Philippines' stance in supporting the one-China principle and hopes it can keep a clear mind on related questions.The Chinese ambassador also expressed hope for the Philippines to work with China toward the same direction, along with managing disputes through friendly negotiations, promoting joint maritime cooperation, and defending regional peace and stability, according to a press release from the Chinese Embassy in the Philippines.