China, Ethiopia pledge to promote bilateral cooperation

Photo: mfa.gov.cn

China cherishes its traditional friendship with Ethiopia, firmly supports rebuilding and economic recovery in Ethiopia and is willing to work with Ethiopia in promoting bilateral cooperation, senior Chinese diplomat Wang Yi said when meeting with Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia on Friday.Wang Yi, director of the Office of the Foreign Affairs Commission of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, also a member of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee, paid a visit to Ethiopia on route to the 13th Meeting of BRICS National Security Advisers and High Representatives on National Security in Johannesburg, South Africa, according to a release from China's Foreign Ministry.Ethiopia is an influential African country. Being each other's comprehensive strategic cooperative partners, China and Ethiopia share common goals and pursuits, and have conducted fruitful cooperation under the Belt and Road initiative and other frameworks, Wang noted.China encourages creditworthy enterprises to invest in Ethiopia, and would like to play a positive role in relieving the country's debt pressure, Wang said, adding that it is hoped that Ethiopia will actively foster a sound business environment.Wang also said China's cooperation with Africa is an important part of South-South cooperation. While seeking cooperation with Africa, China has never interfered in other countries' internal affairs, attached political conditions or sought geopolitical self-interest.China is ready to work with Ethiopia and other African countries to strengthen cooperation in trade and investment, green development, digital economy, health and other fields, and constantly open up new prospects for China-Africa cooperation, Wang said.During the meeting with Wang, Ethiopian Prime Minister Ahmed thanked China for its timely support and said Ethiopia sees China as a great reliable friend. He also spoke highly of China's development, which has set an example for other developing countries.Ethiopia abides by the one-China principle, supports China's position in international affairs, actively participates in the Belt and Road cooperation, and stands ready to work closely with China to deepen mutually beneficial cooperation in various fields in a bid to push for greater development of bilateral relations, Ahmed said.On the same day, Wang also met with Ethiopian Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ethiopia Demeke Mekonnen Hassen, during which he said China firmly supports Ethiopia in defending its sovereignty and territory integrity and supports the country playing a bigger role in regional and international affairs.The Ethiopian senior official also said that Ethiopia firmly opposes using human rights as a tool to interfere in the internal affairs of developing countries, actively supports participation in collective cooperation among developing countries, and stands ready to work with China to implement the concept of peaceful development in the Horn of Africa and promote regional peace and prosperity.Global Times