TFBOYS 7th anniversary concert is held online on August 22, 2020. Photo: Courtesty of NetEase
The highest price for an official ticket for the long-anticipated 10th anniversary concert of popular Chinese group TFBoys is 2,013 yuan ($279.7). But it has reached more than 200,000 yuan in the second market, making it the "craziest concert" ticket scalpers in recent memory, according to media reports.
The "national boys group" are back to the stage after three years. Debuted in 2013, the group was consisted of Wang Junkai (23), Wang Yuan (22) and Yi Yangqianxi (22), who are now among A-top singers and actors in China.
The group's official account on China's Twitter-like Sina Weibo announced Friday that their 10th anniversary concert would be held on August 6 in the Xi'an Olympic Sports Center Stadium in Northwest China's Shaanxi Province, which has the capacity of 60,000.
According to media reports, all the tickets of the concert were sold out within half a minute after they were available on China's leading online ticketing platform for live events Damai at 13:58 pm on Monday. More than one million people marked the concert as "would like to watch" within the following hour.
When the Global Times reporter searched the concert on Damai on Monday afternoon, the number of people wanting to watch the concert had exceeded 5.3 million.
At the same time, China's leading online video site Youku is also providing livestreaming of the concert at two different prices - 39 and 99 yuan - without limitation on number of buyers. Nearly five million people have liked the livestreaming on the platform as of Monday.
In the ticket scalping market, the price for the seats in the first row at the site of the concert has rocketed to more than 200,000 each, with that for the second and third row reaching 150,000 yuan, media reported citing ticket scalpers.
The price offered by some ticket scalpers for seats in the first five rows even reached 500,000-2 million yuan, according to media reports.
The rocketing price has not cooled down fans' frenzy. Some fans are also paying as much as 20,000 yuan to hire scalpers to scramble for tickets for them.
"The fans are so crazy that I hesitate to take the money," an unnamed scalper told the news portal guancha.cn. The scalper said the concert is the "craziest" in recent Chinese market.
Ticket scalping in China's performance market has emerged again after the economy picked up quickly with the optimization of COVID-19 management. Beijing authorities in April launched a five-month campaign
to crack down on ticket scalping.
Real name system has also been introduced in the ticket selling of concerts - including the upcoming TFBoys concert - in China to prevent ticket scalping.
However, according to media reports, scalpers are using an invitation system to avoid the limitation of the real name system. The buyers purchased invitation qualification from the scalpers and give their personal information to the scalper so that the latter could register the information in the internal system.
Some scalpers are even renting out high trees on which fans without tickets can see the stage in the stadium for 5,000 yuan per hour, media reported.
"Giving personal information to scalpers has the risk of personal information leakage. Fans should stay cautious on this," Jiang Benwei, a lawyer in Beijing, warned, according to guancha.cn.
Global Times